ANDERSON, Brenda S.



BRENDA S. ANDERSON, age 73, of Springfield, passed away on July 13, 2023 at Springfield Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born in Columbus on March 20, 1950, the daughter of John and Betty (Allen) Bowers. Brenda was best-known for her love of animals of all kinds. She loved making dolls and had her own dollmaking shop in West Jefferson for many years. Brenda enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, and spending time at her pond. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-granny. Brenda leaves behind her children, Michelle (Michael) Patrick, Billi Jo (Charlie) Em, William "Shane" (Becky) Carr, Larry Anderson Jr. , Michelle (Arley) Ackley, Maxine Booth (Donald), Richard Anderson, Kathleen Anderson (Randy), Loraine Anderson (Brenda), Lonnie (Jessie) Anderson, Clayton (Deanna) Anderson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Jean (Terry) Clapsaddle and her sisters-in-law, Victoria Laughlin and Niokia Price. In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Larry L. Anderson Sr. in 2021. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 from 6-8pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held on Wednesday at 11:00am. Brenda will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral