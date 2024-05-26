Amey, Glenda R.



Age 51, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center, 3271 Glen Helen Road, Dayton, Ohio 45406. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com



