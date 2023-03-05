X
Dark Mode Toggle

Amendt, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago

AMENDT, John H. "Jack"

March 12, 1930 - February 10, 2023

92, of Dayton, departed this world on February 10, 2023, and joined his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in a far better place. He was born March 12, 1930, in Lancaster, Ohio, to Ruth and Neil Amendt.

Jack was a loving husband and father, who is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 71 years, Mary Lou. Also surviving are their three children: Susan (Gary) Avery, John (Peggy) Amendt, Jr., Marianne (Rich) Hill; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Jack is survived by his sister, Carol Jean McClure. His brother Charles is predeceased.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Schnipper, Michael
2
BLOCH, Thaddeus
3
BERRY, Cathy
4
HARTSOCK, Cynthia
5
REED, Mary Jo
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top