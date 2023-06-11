Amburgy, Ruthann



Ruthann Amburgy age 81 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born the daughter of Leonard A. & Mary Lucy (Fenwick) Jackson on September 14, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Lester Amburgy in 1998; brothers Junior, Oldham, Guy, Bill, & Kenny Arnold; sisters Evelyn Mazza, & Doris McCormick; several other extended family members. Ruthann is survived by her beloved nieces, & nephews Sue (Doug) Rothery, Bonnie Frank, Kenny (Kim) Arnold Jr., Lori (Rick) Compton, Lenny (Lisa) Arnold, Pam Pruett, Donna (Michael) Addison, & Toni (Bill) Zanish; numerous great nieces, & nephews, along with many extended family members, & a host of friends. Ruthann was a loving aunt, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Ruthann graduated from Springfield South High School class of 1959. She worked for the Thermometer Corporation of American and retired after 30 years of service, she also worked for Martin  Marrietta and retired after 20 years. Ruthann was a longtime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church & most recently of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, & her exercise classes at the YMCA. Friends & family may call on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 11AM -12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a funeral service will be held at 12PM. Interment to follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



