AMBURGEY, Russell Charles



AMBURGEY, Russell Charles, age 79, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he had been a patient for five days. He was born March 12, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Ohio in 1950. He was a graduate of Lemon-Monroe High School Class of 1964. Russell served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed as an electrician for I.B.E.W. Local 648 before his retirement. He was a unique individual, very generous and caring. He took care of his widowed mother from her age of 34 until her death at age 96. Preceding him in death were his parents, Russell Charles and Ada (Deaton) Amburgey; his maternal grandmother, Ida Mae Deaton; his paternal grandmother, Nora Belle (Tyler) Amburgey; and his beloved aunt and uncle, Alma (Deaton) Weaver and Forest "Tex" Weaver. He is survived by one brother, Christopher K. Amburgey (Fran); one nephew, Kurt R Amburgey (fiancée, Heather) two nieces, Kristen Amburgey and Katie Gray (Rodney); great niece, Lilly; great nephew, Charlie; uncle J. B. Deaton; lifelong friends, Don Peck and Gary Birch; and numerous beloved cousins and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 11, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Garden of the Good Shepherd, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



