Amburgey, Irene



Irene Amburgey, age 97, peacefully departed this earth on April 29, 2025, surrounded by her loving family at home.She was born on October 9, 1927, to Ira and Tana Caudill in Maces Creek, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Truby Amburgey, brothers Millard Caudill,Wallace Caudill, Layton Caudill, and Lee Caudill ,sisters Christine Watts and Geneva Smith, son-in-law Billy Miller, and much-beloved granddaughter, Cassidy Squire. She is survived by her devoted children Brenda(Mike)Haas, Larry (Cindy) Amburgey, Patricia (Greg ) Morgan, Sharon (Joe) Warmoth, and Karen (Greg) Squire. Her loving grandchildren Chanda (Mike), Heather (Greg), Shelly, Derrick, Alissa (Jayson), Laura (Brad),Tana (Justin),Nathan (Gladys), and Aimee. Cherished great-grandchildren, Mikey (Tiana), Jena, June (Bryan), Kaitlyn, Madison, Grace, Aly, Wyatt, Luke, Kyle, Tyler, Cole, Ashlynn, Ella, Alison, Josie, Sammy, Austin, Madelyn, and Alan. One sweet great-great granddaughter Lily. Also many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Irene devoted her life to her family far and near and delighted in the time spent together, especially at family gatherings. She will be dearly missed by all.



A celebration of life for Irene will be held Sunday, May 4, 2025 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Anderson Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Center Drive, Franklin, Ohio 45005.



If desired, contributions in memory of Irene may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420



