AMBROSE, Frank

AMBROSE, Sr., Frank Phillip



Age 83 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully December 27, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Karolyn, son Christopher, parents Frank and Anna and sisters MaryAnn, Elinor, RoseAnn and Rita. He is survived by his two children Frank Jr. and Jessica Ambrose and Tony and Khristine Bell and his 8 grandchildren Emily, Lauren, Braden, Lee, Christopher, Katherine, Matthew and Kharrie. The family will greet friends at 10 am on Wednesday, January 4 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Elizabeth's New Life Center.

