AMATO, Patricia

Obituaries
1 hour ago

AMATO, Patricia "Pat"

Age 81, of Dayton, began dancing with the angels December 29, 2022. A funeral service will be held January 7, 2023, at 12:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 11:00AM until the time of service. Please visit www.routsong.com for complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

