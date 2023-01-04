AMATO, Patricia "Pat"



Age 81, of Dayton, began dancing with the angels December 29, 2022. A funeral service will be held January 7, 2023, at 12:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 11:00AM until the time of service. Please visit www.routsong.com for complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family.

