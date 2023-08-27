Althouse, Andrew

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Althouse, Andrew B.

Andrew B. Althouse, 75, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Tuesday morning, August 22, 2023. No services will be observed at this time. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

