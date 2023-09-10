Alston, Lewis Clinton



Lewis Clinton Alston, age 90, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Funeral service 12 pm Monday, September 11, 2023, at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Mia Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11 am- 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home



Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral