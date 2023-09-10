Alston, Lewis

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Alston, Lewis Clinton

Lewis Clinton Alston, age 90, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Funeral service 12 pm Monday, September 11, 2023, at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Mia Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11 am- 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Deaton, Elizabeth
2
Baker, Janette
3
Beach, Julia
4
Clark, Mary Lou
5
Adkins, Bobby
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top