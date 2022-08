ALSPAUGH, Robert L.



74, of Springfield, OH, passed away in his home on August 2, 2022. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on August 27, 2022, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, Mike Burckholter presiding, 1601 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, OH 45506. The family will receive guests at 1:00 pm. Service will also be held via Zoom: 878 7602 8431 Passcode: 473704. For a full obituary visit kinleymemorialservices.com.