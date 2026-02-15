Alma Graves

Graves (Roach), Alma E.



Alma E. Roach Graves, age 99, left this earth on Sunday, February 8th at Hillspring Rehabilitation Center, Springboro, Ohio. She has advanced to wonderful Gloryland, and is in the arms of Jesus.



Alma was the oldest daughter of William John and Sarilda (Clark) Roach. Surviving her are her sisters-in-law, Betty L. Roach and Merle Roach, and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wayne Graves, sisters, Alta M. Howard, Imogene Flint, Edith M. Brown, brothers, Vernon F. Roach, James E. Roach, Edgar L. Roach, William Stanley Roach, infant brother, Wayne Roach and great-niece, Stephanie A. Roach.



In her earlier years, Alma worked for Erdmann's Pharmacy in Chillicothe for 28 years. She enjoyed working with people and had a pleasant relationship with everyone.



She had moved from Florida to Sherman Glen, Franklin, Ohio shortly before her 70th birthday, and still resided there.



Alma was an excellent seamstress and crocheted lovely afghans in earlier days.



She loved to cook--dinner time at certain holidays.....Alma made pies, and of course a big pan of sweet potatoes. Everyone looked forward to her creative dishes.



We will always remember her love and her caring for others.



Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio (937-746-6455) is handling the arrangements for Alma E. Graves. Visitation is Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. until noon.



Funeral services will follow from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Danny Griffith.



Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Xenia, Ohio.



