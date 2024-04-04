Allison, Charles "Chuck"



Charles Allison, 76, of Hamilton, OH passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2024.



Chuck was born to Naomi and William (Bill) Allison on Oct 21,1947 in Beaver Falls, PA where he grew up until work with Mobil brought him to the area in the early 1970's. He worked up until 2012 when he retired from AK Steel.



He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. His greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren - attending their sporting/school events and watching them grow up.



He will be sadly missed by his two sons: Chuck (Nicole) Allison, West Chester, OH and Christopher (Angela) Allison, Fairfield Twp, OH; seven grandchildren: Taylor (David), Joel, Morgan, Darci, Casey, Aidan, and Chase Allison; two great grandsons: Louis and Clyde.



A visitation will be held Thursday, April 4th from 12 Noon until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Concord Church, A Global Methodist Congregation, 285 Concord Church Road, Beaver Falls, 15010. Burial will be in Concord Church Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by HILL AND KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME. www.hillandkunselman.com , 3801 Fourth Avenue, Beaver Falls.



