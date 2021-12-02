journal-news logo
ALLEY, Paul D.

Age 80, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Paul was born in

Dayton on February 17, 1941, to the late Marshall and Opal Alley. In addition to his

parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Marjorie Alley. He is survived by his children, Richard Alley, Patricia Newton, Kimberly (Doug Klein Sr.) Alley and

Cheryl (Stephen Stacionis)

Alley; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Ron

Alley; sister, Roberta Matthews-Hu; beloved dog, Rascal and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 9:30-10:30 am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30 am. Paul will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Cemetery, Piqua, OH. To send a special

message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

