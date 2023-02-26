ALLENSON, Sue M.



Age 85, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023. Sue is an alumni of Miami University where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. She was an active member at Epiphany Lutheran Church and she served as a volunteer at Miami Valley Hospital. Sue was preceded in death by her husband Vincent J. Allenson. They were married 53 years. She was also preceded by her brother, John Moorman. Sue is survived by a daughter, Carol Allenson; son, John (Kris) Allenson; grandson, Max Allenson; sister-in-law, Sharon Moorman; and nieces Stacy Wagoner and Marci Rodewald and their families. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Friends may also call from 10:30 to 11:00 am on Wednesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggest to Graceworks Lutheran Services in Sue's memory. Online condolences may be sent to:



