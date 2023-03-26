Allen, Thelma

Allen (Johnson), Thelma Sarah



Thelma Sarah Allen, age 90, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023. She was born November 7, 1932, the daughter of Arthur and Elizabeth (Mullin) Johnson. Thelma was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a long time member of Temple Baptist Church. Her hobbies included collecting dolls, crafting and antiquing. Thelma was a people person and loved people endlessly.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her husband, Jeff E. Allen; siblings, Thomas Johnson, Martin Johnson, Arthur Johnson, Charles Willard Johnson, Charles William Johnson; grandson, Garry Wayne Stokley II; and a great granddaughter, Savanah Coffman.



Thelma is survived by her daughters, Barbara (McKinley) Hymer, Sharon (Garry) Stokley, Crystal "Doodle" (William) Dougherty; son, Jeff (Judy) Allen II; brothers in law, Donald Allen, Jerry Allen; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Visitation will be 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

