Allen, Thelma

Thelma Allen



11/7/1932-3/24/2023



Missing You On Your Birthday



Today is full of memories



Happiness and tears,



Of birthday celebrations



We've shared throughout the years.



And though l'll always miss you



The endless joy you brought,



Warms my heart with gratitude



And fills my every thought.



Wherever you are resting



I hope that you can see,



How precious and uplifting



Your memory is to me



I feel that you are with me



In everything I do,



So I'll celebrate your birthday



But l'll spend it missing you.



Love, Sharon, Doodle, Barb and Jeff



