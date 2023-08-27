Allen, Randolph



Randolph Allen, age 72, of Miamisburg, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 25, 2023. He was born on May 31, 1951 in West Carrollton, Ohio to the late Leaburn and Margaret Allen. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-dad, Robert Davis. Randy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Eva Allen; sons, Randolph Allen II and Christopher Allen; granddaughter, Peyton Allen; along with 3 brothers, Rex Allen, Frank George Allen, and Hubert Davis; and 2 sisters, Betty Flannery and Brenda Long. Private services will be held with final resting place at Hillgrove Union Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home.



Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

