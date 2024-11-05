Allen, Phyllis Leen



Phyllis Leen Allen, age 81, of Dayton, OH, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Friday, November 8, 2024 at Maranatha Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Rd., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family to receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



