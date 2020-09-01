ALLEN, Mickey Mickey Allen, age 53, of New Paris, OH, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, IN. Mickey was born in Middletown, OH, on July 10, 1967, to the late Arlando and Edna (Kirby) Allen. Mickey was also preceded in death by his sister, Alisha Marie. He is survived by his sisters, Pamela Kay Harville of Mt. Washington, KY, his twin, Melissa Morrison of Oxford, MI, Angie Teasdale of Middletown, OH; his brothers, David Arlando Allen of Springboro, OH, Donald Allen of Morrow, OH. Funeral Services are 1pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St, Franklin, OH, with Pastor Kelvin Benton officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.



