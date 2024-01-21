Allen-McCarty, Nancy



Nancy Belle Allen-McCarty, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on January 18, 2024. Born in Battle Creek, Michigan on July 14, 1933 to the late Charles and Helen (Robertson) Thornell. Nancy's life journey was filled with warmth, kindness, and an unwavering dedication to her loved ones. She leaves behind a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Nancy is survived by her husband, Paul McCarty, children, Kathleen Allen and John Jeffery (Denise) Allen, step-sons: Michael (Chrissy) McCarty and Paul (Tracey) McCarty Jr., grandchildren: Jennifer McKinster, Annie Gamble, Simone LeMasters, and Jeffery Richard Allen, step-grandchildren; Adam (Stephanie) McCarty, Brandon (Baylee) McCarty, Hayden, Lukas, and Olivia McCarty, great-grandchildren: Jason, Jay, Jaela, Kyzer, Malyk, Nolan, Amelia, Tori, and Tyrese, great-great grandson, Jason, brother, Richard (Patty) Thornell, and son-in-law, Gilbert Wagner. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Allen, daughter, Deborah Wagner, grandsons: Jimmy McCuddy and Eon VerWiebe, and brothers: Larry and Guy (Dub) Thornell. Nancy dedicated forty years to the Northridge Bowling Lanes as a skilled cook. Her passion for cooking was evident in every meal she prepared. Those fortunate enough to know Nancy found themselves touched by her remarkable personality. Witty, giving, and possessing a great sense of humor, she lit up every room she entered. Her ability to create laughter and share joy brought immeasurable happiness to all who crossed paths with her. She will forever be missed but certainly never forgotten. Nancy reveled in life's simple pleasures  an avid Cincinnati Reds and Michigan Wolverines fan, she passionately cheered on her favorite teams with unwavering loyalty. She enjoyed crafts and puzzles as well as enjoying leisurely shopping excursions. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing or going on walks appreciating nature's beauty. And let's not forget about bowling  it was a beloved hobby and cherished pastime for her . Nancy touched the lives of so many throughout her journey, leaving an impact that will be treasured forever. A committal service to honor her life will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 10:00a.m. at the Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation, The James Cancer Hospital, or the Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association in honor of her great-grandson, Malyk.



