ALLEN, June P.



June P. Allen, 90, of Jamestown, passed away on Sunday morning, February 19, 2023, at her home with her family at her side. She was born in Springfield, January 28, 1933, the daughter of Harold and Ruth Kirkpatrick Page. She is survived by her husband Arthur of almost 70 years. June was a graduate of Northwestern High School and worked at the Allen Hardware store in Jamestown and the French Hardware in Washington C.H. She also retired from Airborne Express and always enjoyed farming with her husband. June is also survived by her son, James (Jeannie) Allen of Jamestown. Grandchildren, Jamie (Matt) Osterfeld and Tiffany (Chris) Hill. Great-grandchildren, Colton and Maci. Sisters: Lettie Lobeck, Carolyn Hixon and Joanie Grieser all of Springfield. Brother-in-law: Russell (Joan) Allen of Wilmington. Sisters-in-law: Janie Page, Cheryl Allen and Kay Allen. She was preceded by a son Larry and siblings; Eileen Baker, Gene and Dale Page. Brothers-in-law: Steve Grieser, Frederick Lobeck, Pat Hixon, Leroy Allen and Max Allen and James Baker. There will be no services and burial will take place at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina.

