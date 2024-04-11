ALLEN, James Ronnie "Jim"



James Ronnie "Jim" Allen, age 79, of Conover Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday April 6, 2024 and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Jim was born September 26, 1944 in Auxier, Kentucky, the son of Roscoe and Eula Mae (Goble) Allen. Jim was raised in Ft. Wayne Indiana and graduated from Elmhurst High School. He worked 35 years for International Harvester / Navistar, starting at the Ft. Wayne Indiana plant before moving to Springfield, Ohio, working at the body plant, and Urbana plant. Jim enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, chess games, amateur radio (Ham KA9L), motorcycle riding, and wintering in Florida. Jim was preceded in death by his older sister Ruby, and his wife Betty (Cook). Jim had 3 children, James (deceased), Michelle (Bill), and Matthew along with 2 grandchildren, Jonathon and Jessica (Justin). Services will be held Monday April 15th, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME in Springfield Ohio, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm, and Funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. There will be a private, family only, graveside service to follow in Ferncliff cemetery. Jim's funeral service will be live streamed for extended family and friends who are unable to attend via the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page beginning at 2:00pm. The family asks that rather than sending flowers, you consider contributing to the Alzheimer's Association for the further study of the various types of Dementia including Vascular. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com