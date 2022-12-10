ALLEN, Finley E.



Age 94 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022. He was born in South Lebanon, Ohio, on January 27th, 1928, the son of Loyd and Kathleen Allen. He grew up in Middletown and Germantown, Ohio. He went to Germantown High School then served in the US Navy for 4 years. He then worked at and retired from Armco/AK Steel. Finley was a friend to everyone he met and always made time to talk to and help friends, family, and neighbors when they needed it. His pride and joy was restoring and showing his 1936 Ford convertible car. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, woodworking and playing country and gospel songs on his banjo and guitar. He also loved wintering at his home in Florida. Finley in preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donald Allen and sister Evelyn Miller and his brothers-in-law Paul Miller and Orion Smith. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Joy Lodema Allen, his daughter and son-in-law Linda and Chip Lang and grandchildren Brandy (Brent) Gula and Bryan Lang. Also his lifelong friends Ron and Marilyn Jones. There will be a brief service 2:00 Monday, December 12, at Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum, (building C). In lieu of flowers, please leave online condolences for the family at Breitenbach-Anderson.com.

