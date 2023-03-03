ALLEN, Elige



04/30/1930 - 02/19/2023



Elige Allen (known as Jr., but most proudly called pop) passed away Sunday, February 19th, 2023, at the age of 92. A thoughtful and devoted husband, beloved father, cherished grandfather, and trusted friend, pop was dearly loved and will be profoundly missed.



He is preceded in death by his parents and 8 siblings. He is survived by his wife Janet Allen. His children: Carla Day, Mark (Angie) Allen, Kathleen (John) Pepiot. Grandchildren: Caylin (Danny) Holmes, Kristen (Scott) Morris, Thomas Allen and Jacob Allen. Great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Landon, Everleigh, Payton, Carter and Brooke.



A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 5th, 2023, at the Firefighters Activity Center located at 3616 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. Please join us as we celebrate this wonderful man who we all loved and respected so much, our Pop.

