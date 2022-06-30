ALLEN, Edward

journal-news logo
74, of Middletown, OH, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Born July 23, 1947, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, to Edward Sr. and Frances Melissa (nee: Barnes) Allen, he was a proud U.S. Army veteran retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Ed obtained his PhD in Pharmacology and spent many years as a Pharmacist for several companies including the U.S. military. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jill Litz Allen and a brother-in-law, Tom Robinson. He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Allen of Middletown and his two sisters, Betty (Pat) Gill and Barbara Melissa Robinson. Visitation, Friday, July 8, 2022, from 10 AM until 12 Noon with a funeral service immediately following, all at the Urbancrest Baptist Church in Lebanon. Interment follows in Mound Cemetery in Monroe. Memorial donations are requested to the Child's Hope International, 2430 E. Kemper Road, Sharonville, OH 45241. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.

