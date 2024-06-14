Allen, Dorothy Francis



100 of Yellow Springs, passed away on June 3, 2024. Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service which will be at 11:00 am at Central Chaple AME Church 411 South High Street, Yellow Springs, OH. Interment will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home Springfield Chapel. www.Thechapelofpeace.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com