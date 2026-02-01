Alice Bell

Bell, Alice F.



Alice Frances Bell, 78, of Springfield, Ohio, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Sunday, January 25, 2026. She was born November 6, 1947. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie C. Bell and Belva M. Bell and brother, Lonnie C. Bell, Jr. Left to mourn her loss are sisters, Claret M. Belle, Columbus, Ohio, Angela Spencer, and Delores A. Banks, Springfield, Ohio, brother, Gerald (Rebecca) Bell, of College Park, Maryland, and many family members and friends. Alice was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, received her BA from Ohio Dominican College in Columbus, Ohio and obtained a Master of Library Science degree from the University of Maryland-College Park, Maryland. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, a spiritual advisor for the Holy Trinity Conference of St. Vincent dePaul, past officer of the National Council of Negro Women and a member of the NAACP. Alice enjoyed religious commitments, family, friends, and community. Contributions may be made to St. Vincent dePaul in Alice's memory. Visitation starts at 12pm on February 5, 2026, at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, with a christian service beginning at 1pm. Internment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





