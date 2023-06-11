Alfrey, Lois

Alfrey (Hunter), Lois Jayne "Jayne"



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lois Jayne Alfrey, of Trenton, on May 23, 2023, at the age of 72. She was born on June 15, 1950 to the late Leslie and Burdia (Guffey) Hunter in Bloomington, Illinois. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1968. On May 22, 1970, she married Richard Alfrey and together had a daughter and a son. After her children were grown, Jayne went to work in the kitchen at Otterbein Senior Life and retired after numerous years of service. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always there for her family, leading the Girl Scout troop, supporting the soccer team, and cheering for her husband from the stands at Queen City and Winchester Speedways. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Richard Alfrey; daughter, Shelly (Michael) Barrett; son, Ryan (Kimberly) Alfrey; grandchildren, Jessie (Tyler) McIntosh and Rachael (Seth) Collins; step-grandchildren, Josh (fiancee Brandie) Lamoureux and PJ (Kayla) Lamoureux; 6 great-grandchildren; 6 step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Dan (Sue) Hunter and David (Jackie) Hunter; sister, Nancy (Bryan) Heidtman; nieces, nephews, and friends. Jayne was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Leslie Hunter, Jr. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org). Condolences may be made to the family via our website at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



