ALEXANDER, RUTH A.



RUTH A. ALEXANDER, 100, of Springfield passed away peacefully on October 11, 2023. She was born in Castleberry, Alabama to her late parents Richard and Maranda (Waren) Baggett. Ruth is survived by her daughter Barbara Millisor, grandchildren Eric Alexander (Kristy), Christopher Millisor (Mirranda Hubbs), and Alexandra Davis (Kyle Williams), two great-grandchildren Matthew and Madison, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon Alexander Sr., her son Vernon Lee Alexander Jr., three sisters, and two brothers. Ruth's Christian faith was strong, and it carried her through many trials and tribulations. It is the reason she helped so many others through her prayers and giving nature. Ruth was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church in North Hampton where she attended for many years. Ruth was a woman of many talents and passions, but her love for golf was a defining aspect of her life. Ruth was very talented, and she always found joy and camaraderie while being out upon the green. She was a long-standing member of both the Snyder Women's Golf League and the Reid Park Ladies Golf League. Ruth was known for her baked goods. No one left her house without a container of their favorites. She also took them on trips, sharing with everyone she met. Ruth loved to travel, but her favorite trips were back home to Alabama to be with her family. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 17th from 1-2pm at Littleton and Rue Funeral Home with a memorial service beginning at 2:00pm with Pastor Jordan McKenzie officiating. A private inurnment will be held at the discretion of the family. In lieu of gifts or flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church in North Hampton or to a charity of your choice in her honor. Many thanks to all the staff at Wooded Glen for their loving care, humor, patience and special nail polish. You are amazing. To view Ruth's memorial video, order flowers, or leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





