Paul, Alexander



Paul Alexander, age 82 of Camden, Ohio (formerly of Franklin) passed away peacefully on January 27, 2026 at Hospice of Butler Warren County at 12:45 AM. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 18, 1943, he was one of 3 children to the late Erby & Lottie (Cates) Alexander. Paul was a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1961. He then went on to marry the love of his life, Millie (Hampton) Alexander on January 20, 1962, and spent the next 64 years creating memories. Paul was a member of the Eastern Star Masonic Lodge #55 in Franklin, and also served as a Shriner, enjoying giving back, and of course riding the buggy. Paul was a mechanic, and had retired from Chrysler Airtemp in Dayton Ohio. He had also worked at a few local filling stations, and was always working on cars, something he truly enjoyed doing. In his free time, you could find Paul doing puzzles, enjoying train sets and watching the History Channel; but most of all, he loved spending time with his family, who will deeply miss him. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son Michael Alexander: brother Chester Alexander: sister Joyce McCoy.



Survived by his wife, Millie Alexander: children Paul Steven & Sandra Alexander; Sharon & Mike Bryant: grandchildren Crystal & Travis Cotton; Brian J. Alexander & fiancee Amber Getter; Katie & Adam Lewis; Nicholas & Kristen Bryant:14 great-grandchildren: 1 great-great grandchild on the way: as well as many extended family members and friends.



Friends may call on the family from 10:00 AM- 11:45 AM on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E 2nd St, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Masonic Rites will take place prior to the service, at 11:45 AM, with the service following directly at Noon with Pastor Chris Bowles presiding. Burial will be at Springboro Cemetery, Springboro, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Attn: Shriners Children's Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394 in honor of Paul's Life. Online sympathies at www.anderson_fh.com for the Alexander Family.



