ALEXANDER, Katherine "Suzanne Walker" Age 71, of Springboro, passed away on August 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Harry Alexander; son, Dr. James Alexander & wife, Kirstin; grandchildren, Cooper, Cecelia & Scarlet; cousins, Richard Shank, Janice & Bob Tedell & Scott Williamson. Family will receive friends Friday, August 21, from 10 AM until time or service at 11 AM. For those wishing condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com.

