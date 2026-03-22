Alexander Hollst

Hollst, Alexander Edward Charles



Alexander Edward Charles Hollst passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the age of 29.



Alex is survived by his father and stepmother, Todd and Mary Hollst of Riverside, Ohio; his mother Denise Hollst of Springfield, Ohio; and his cherished grandparents, Jeannine Hollst of Beavercreek, Ohio, and John and Suzanne Robertson of Eaton, Ohio. He is also remembered and loved by extended family members and friends whose lives he touched deeply.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Hollst.



Born in Dayton, Ohio, Alex was raised in Beavercreek, where he attended Beavercreek City Schools through high school. From an early age, he had a curious mind and a wide range of interests. He enjoyed learning about trains, animation, building intricate LEGO creations, reading comic books, and immersing himself in video games. He also had a deep love for music, which brought him both comfort and joy throughout his life.



Alex was creative and artistic, with a sharp wit that endeared him to those around him. He was passionate about the things he believed in, and he carried a kind and sensitive spirit. His warm smile and unmistakable laugh will be deeply missed. Those who knew him will remember his unique perspective, his humor, and the genuine way he connected with others.



The joy he brought to those who loved him is immeasurable, and his absence will be felt always.



A celebration of Alex's life will be held on Saturday, March 28, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home in Beavercreek. Family and friends are invited to gather, share memories, and honor his life.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com