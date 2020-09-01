ALEXANDER, Frances

ALEXANDER (nee Hayes), Frances M. Frances M. Alexander (nee Hayes), passed away on August 28, 2020, at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Teddy Lee Alexander of Bath, Indiana for 27 years, loving mother of Christy Baker of Oxford, Ohio, Donna Alexander (Dave) Smith of Fairfield, Ohio, Marc (Nancy) Woodall of Brooksville, Kentucky and Jamie (Rachelle) Alexander of Liberty, Indiana. Adoring grandmother of Dylan Rich, Ashley Alexander, Courtney Alexander, Crystal Woodall, Brittany Woodall, Marc Woodall, Nick Cooper, Tami Cooper, Owen Harvey, Jayden and Kayley Schriever and 12 great -grandchildren. Also survived by six siblings and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Helen Hayes; a son, Michael Reed Hayes; a brother, James Michael Hayes and a son in law, Raymond C. Rich. She loved to spend time with her grand kids, cooking and camping. A visitation will take place at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 12:00 PM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com

