Alexander (Daum), Doris Jean



Age 92, of Kettering, OH died peacefully on November 30, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. A memorial service will be held Saturday February 17, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Greenmont-Oak Park Community Church with a luncheon to follow. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com