Alexander, Donna Young



Donna Young Alexander, age 82, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on 2/22/24 surrounded by her loving family. Donna, daughter of the late Lucia Mae Damron Young Rice and Donald Maurice Young grew up in Grayson Kentucky where she graduated from Prichard High School in 1960. Following graduation from High School, she attended and graduated from Fugazzi Business College in Lexington Kentucky. Donna is survived by her husband of over 63 years, David, their daughter Debbie Adkins (Steve), their daughter Michelle (Chris), 6 grandchildren Katelin Hubbard, Ashley Tackett, Laken Adkins, Jenna Adkins, Mattea Bonnell, and Caleb Alexander. She was completely devoted to her five great-grandchildren Sawyer Tackett, Abigail Hubbard, Mathew Hubbard, David Bonnell, and Diana Bonnell. Donna's love for children was demonstrated by a time of teaching children's Sunday school, volunteering at Cardinal Shriners Hospital, and later in the CASA program where she served as an advocate for young children who found themselves in the care of the court system. Donna had a sweet and gentle spirit about her even as she faced multiple physical challenges. Sweet and gentle needs to have some qualification about it. She was sweet and gentle until it came to playing cards or messing with the lives of her children at which time she turned into an enraged "momma bear". Donna was a member of Breiel Boulevard Church of God in Middletown where she served on the Board of Trustees and as treasurer of the church for many years. Donna will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.



Visitation will be 5-7 pm on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at Breiel Boulevard Church of God, 2000 Breiel Blvd., Middletown, OH 45042. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Vernon Maddox officiating. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



