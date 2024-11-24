Alexander, Constance J.



ALEXANDER, Constance J., 73, of Springfield, passed away November 19, 2024 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 1, 1951 in Lancaster, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Ellamae (Wharton) Morrison. She was the owner and operator of Crossroads Furniture for a number of years. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Pamela Kilguss. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



