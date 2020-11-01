ALDERTON, Jack L.



Jack L. Alderton, 87, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on



Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown on April 29, 1933, to parents,



Leonard Sr. and Margaret (Mosier) Alderton. Jack worked for Armco Steel as a machinist in the machine shop for 45 years, retiring in 1993. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. Jack was an avid golfer. He loved playing golf with friends and especially his favorite partner, his wife, Marilyn. He enjoyed being outdoors



working in the yard, mowing grass and gardening. He also had a passion for woodworking. He made many pieces that are cherished by the family. Jack loved his family, he will be missed greatly by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn (Markert) Alderton; son, Bill (Melanie) Alderton; two grandchildren,



Michael (Kelli) Alderton & Laura (Jason) Griffin; and three great grandchildren, Jack & Will Alderton & Jacob Griffin. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Alderton; parents; and brothers, Leonard Alderton Jr. & Dale Alderton. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with inurnment at Woodside Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers,



donations would be appreciated to the American Heart



Association, 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45227. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

