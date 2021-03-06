X

ALCORN, Sylvia

ALCORN (Davis),

Sylvia Jean

Born April 17, 1942, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Alex and Maggie Davis. Passed away February 26, 2021, at the age of 78. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Henry Alcorn, daughter, Mary Ross, siblings, Walter Barron, John Barron, Bobbie Street and Ollie Davis; She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Henrietta "Penny" Coles, Kimberly Lee, Lisa Harrison, LaShawnda Johns; sister, Beulah M. Sanford; brothers, Alex Davis, Larry Davis;

11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, March 6, 2021, 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m., at Second Baptist Church, 1217 S. 2nd St., Hamilton, Ohio 45011, Rev. Dr. Andrew L. Smith, Pastor.

