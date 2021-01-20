ALBINO, Ronald

ALBINO, Jr., Ronald B.



"Ron"



Ronald B. "Ron" Albino, Jr., passed away on January 13, 2021. December 25th, 1979, Ron Albino went out for a casual walk around his neighborhood in Providence, RI. The only lights on at the time were in the Army Recruiter's Office. He entered and asked the man inside the office, "why are you working on Christmas day?", to which the man replied, "Have you ever thought about joining the Army?" Three hours later Ron left the man's office with a permission slip for his mom to release him to the Army the next day. His mother begrudgingly signed and on December 29th, Ron was on his way to Basic Combat Training. After 4 years as an infantryman, Ron completed the Special Forces Qualification Course and earned the coveted Green Beret. Throughout the next 16 years, he secured over seven different Special Forces qualifications. He deployed all over the world and ran missions in support of U.S. Government interests. Ron was awarded numerous awards and decorations, but the real prize was the bonds he built with his brothers-in-arms during that time. While in the Army, Ron earned his BA in General Studies and upon retirement as a Sergeant Major, completed his master's degree in Education Administration. He impacted students as a Junior High teacher at Saint Louis Catholic School in Clermont County, OH, and Pathway School of Discovery in Dayton, OH. He then became the Principal of Emerson Academy of Dayton in 2007, North Dayton School of Discovery in 2014, and Saint Peter Catholic School in 2016. Countless young lives have been changed by him for the better, as that was Ron's mission in life. He was never found without an ear-to-ear smile and made sure everyone knew how special they were. If you've ever been blessed with one of his lengthy stories, you know the twists and turns they often took, leaving you on the edge of your seat. Ron wanted nothing more than for everyone he knew to do the best they could and "the rest don't matter." Although Ron's legacy will live on in the people he uplifted throughout his life on Earth, it is time for the Lord to welcome him into the halls of the heavenly banquet. Ron knew no stranger, so the Albino family would like to welcome all who were touched by him to pay respects in the Saint Peter Gym on Thursday, January 21, from 5-8pm.



All are also welcome to attend the funeral at Saint Peter



Parish on Friday, January 22 at 10am. The funeral will



be livestreamed for those who cannot attend at



www.daytonxii.org. "The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face masks be worn in all public places." To share a memory of Ron with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

