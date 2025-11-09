Albert Woeste

Woeste, Albert John



Albert J. Woeste, age 96, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2025, surrounded by family. Born March 21, 1929, Al lived a life defined by faith, hard work, service, and devotion. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Mary L. (Fanelli) Woeste. He is survived by his children, Debbie (Joe) VonBokern, Ron (Julie) Woeste, Rick (Eva) Woeste, Diane (Steve) Drum, Randy (Angela) Woeste, Russ (Suzy) Woeste, and Roger Woeste; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. A Chaminade High School graduate, In 1956, he founded Woeste Electric. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 14, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Centerville. For details or condolences, visit www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



