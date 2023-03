Ahlers, Viola M.



Viola M. (Wendel) Ahlers, 96, of Fort Recovery, Ohio, passed away on 03/21/23.



Visitation is on 03/24/23, 2PM - 7PM, and again on 03/25/23, 9AM - 10AM at Brockman Boeckman Funeral Home.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM on 03/25/23, at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will follow.