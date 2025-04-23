Agoston, David R.



David R. Agoston, 73, of Trenton, passed away on Sunday, April 20, 2025 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Cincinnati on October 22, 1951 to Gazel Jack and Kathleen (Selby) Agoston. David graduated from Fenwick High School with the Class of 1970 and went on to graduate from the Middletown Police Academy in 1974. He worked for the Trenton Police Dept for 28 years, starting as an officer and retiring as a detective in 2001. He taught with B-Safe Driving Education for several years. One of David's greatest joys was coaching youth sports. He and a fellow police officer started Trenton Pee Wee football in 1976. David coached football for 22 years and coached baseball for many years. He was also an avid golfer. Above all else, family meant everything to David and he very seldom missed any of their activities. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 40 years, Letecia M. (Feerer) Agoston; his children, Chad (Brandi) Agoston, Kristina (Charles) Heath, Bradly Agoston & Grant (Meghann) Agoston; sister, Linda (Michael) Hampton; brother, Christopher (Vernita) Daria; and his grandchildren, who he loved with his whole heart, Averie, Gavin, Conner, Emma & Charles III. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a grandson, Dominic. Funeral Service will be Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Reverend Steve Reeves officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com. Last Radio Call, Unit 112 signing off and out of service.



