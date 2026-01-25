Agnes O'Donnel

O'Donnel (Zimmerman), Agnes Marie



Agnes Marie O'Donnel, 93 of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on January 23, 2026. Agnes was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 2, 1932, to the late Carl and Villanova Zimmerman. Agnes graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1951. She worked for Dr. Haley's Dentist office until she married Stuart James (Jim) O'Donnel on February 27, 1954. In later years she worked for Grubb & Ellis Management Services for 22 years. Agnes was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed shopping, playing cards, bowling, reading and being with her family. Her favorite football team was Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Agnes was preceded in death by her loving husband Jim O'Donnel. She is survived by her 8 children: Karen Ollervides (Tito), Rich O'Donnel (Kathy), Kevin O'Donnel (Karin), Steve O'Donnel (Betty), Debbie Paul, Jeannie Mayberry (Dan), Kathy McCabe (Terry), Sharon Brockman (Dana) and 21 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren. Along with her sisters Mary Lou Heitkamp, Dottie, Spatz, Carol Jean Zimmerman and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 3-5pm on Monday, February 2 at Gebhardt-Schmidt- Parramore Funeral Home 508 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, Ohio, where the funeral service will follow at 5pm. Private graveside burial will be Tuesday, February 3 at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jim O'Donnel Memorial Wrestling Scholarship, Miamisburg School Education Foundation, 540 E. Park Ave. Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



