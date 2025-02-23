Adkins, Phyllis P.



Phyllis P. Adkins, age 89 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at Vienna Springs Health Campus, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 29, 1935, in Morehead, KY, the daughter of the late Howard & Lena (Gregory) Estep. Mrs. Adkins retired from White Villa Grocers with over 20 years of service, she was also a former employee of Winter's Bank and 4200 Place. She enjoyed bowling, Wii bowling and was the family champion; she also enjoyed ceramics and shopping at TJ Maxx. Preceded in death by her husband Howard Leon Adkins on June 13, 1991, her sister Guyneth Hamilton, and by her fur baby "Pepper". She is survived by her 2 daughters Vicki Blake & Donna Ayers and husband Bob, her son Rod Adkins, her 2 brothers Vernon Estep and Woody Estep, her granddaughter Jenni Salamone and husband Chris, her 2 favorite nieces Angie Swank and Tammy Jett, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6 N. Main St., #130, Dayton, Ohio 45402 or to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home in memory of Mrs. Phyllis P. Adkins.



