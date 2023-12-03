Adkins, Justin Blake



Justin Blake Adkins, 34, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2023 after a long illness. Blake was born January 24, 1989 in Springfield, Ohio to parents Diana Lynn Adkins, Springfield, and Russell and Ellen Beedy, Louisville, KY. Blake was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronald and Rose Rife and Bill and Virda Preston; his uncle, James Beedy; and his cousin and best buddy, Bradley J. Adkins. Blake is survived by his parents; his three daughters, Aubree, Gracie, and Zoey Adkins; his sister, Ashlei Klontz (Adam Short), their children, Adam, Ashlynn, Aiden, and Avery Short; his brother, Brandon (Cansas) Adkins, their children, Brayonna, Kinsley, Adkins; brothers, Zachary, Seth, Zaine Beedy; special aunts and uncles, Brian and Cristina Thomas (Candace, George, Gabe, Gavin, Jordan, Dawson Taylor (Kayla Thomas); David and Michelle Adkins (David) (Peyton Adkins), Doug Missy Adkins (Marcas  Lucas Adkins), Barbara Castle (Paige McCallister  Gavin Jenkins); and many special friends, nieces, and cousins. Blake truly loved his family. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Michelle Parks, and her children. He loved his music, basketball, fishing, and most of all he loved baseball. He loved life and lived it to the fullest and was a joker. It's truly sad that Blake had to leave his family so soon, but his legacy will live on. Blake had decided to donate his organs to help save other lives. He has truly been a blessing and one of the strongest and bravest young men I've ever known. His life will live on. Blake, you will be missed by many and always loved and never forgotten. "Red," we will see you again someday. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 am. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



