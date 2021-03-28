ADKINS, BOYD

ADKINS, Jr., Boyd C.



Age 61, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 22nd, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Frank Adkins officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent



to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

