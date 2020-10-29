ADDISON, Fred J.



Age 87 of Dayton, OH, departed this life Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born July 15, 1933, in Clover, SC, to the late Will Kilgo Addison and



Marjorie (Bines) Addison. He



attended Green Bethel High School in NC, enlisted in the US Air Force and served honorably for 21 years. After retiring he continued to serve the government an additional 20 years as a Civil Service Flight Line Supervisor at WPAFB. He was preceded in death by; (2) daughters, Phyllis DeVaughn and Wendy Jarvis-Kennedy; (2) sisters,



Martha Ann Lawton and Mary Cunningham; (6) brothers, Morris, Thomas, Will Louis, Jim, James "JD" and Kilgore



Addison. He is survived by; his wife of 26 years, Sarah P.



Addison; (4) daughters, Valerie (Michael) Williams, Iris



(Lawrence) Grier, Yolanda (Paul) Salaam-Addison and Tara



Addison; (1) son, Winfred "Wayne" (Jimmie) Addison; former wife and mother of seven children, Julia Addison; (2) stepdaughters, Sandra (Charles) Caesar and Sheila Morgan; (1) step-son, Norvain (Yvonne) Morgan; (1) son-in-law, Thomas DeVaughn; (17) grandchildren, (22) great-grandchildren and (2) great-great-grandchildren; (1) brother, Dock (Saundra)



Addison; sister-in-law, Inez Addison; brother-in-law, Henry Lawton; devoted nephew, Curtis Cunningham; a host of



nieces, nephews, cousins other family and friends including a devoted family friend, James Moore. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave, Trotwood, OH, with Rev. Dr. William E. Harris, Jr., Eulogist and Elder Terri Fancher, Officiating. Final Disposition: Cremation, followed by Inurnment at a later date, Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM, and request no more than 50 attendees for the funeral. Masks and social distancing are required. On-line



condolences may be sent to the family, and a link to the planned online webcast found, at www.thomasfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would please consider a donation in memoriam to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, the USO, the American Heart Association, or the Humane



Society of Greater Dayton - all causes which held importance in Fred's life.

