ADAMS, William "Bill"



Age 71 of Beavercreek, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Lula Hunter, and brothers David Hunter and Dale Hunter. He is survived by his children Kevin (Jessica) Adams, Jason (Angie) Adams, and Alisa Boude, grandchildren Taylor, Alex, Kennedi, Addison, and William Blake, sister Donna Smith, brothers Ronnie (Kay) Adams and Dean (Madonnia) Hunter, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill worked as a contractor at WPAFB for almost 20 years. He retired from AT&T after working for over 25 years as a Customer Service Specialist. He enjoyed yoga, Zumba, walking his dog and was an avid animal lover. He loved working in his garage, woodworking, and loved his motorcycles. Bill loved his family and friends. He was a believer in God. Funeral services will be held at 11: 30 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Xenia Grace Chapel, 100 Grace Dr., Xenia. Interment will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16. Memorial contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

