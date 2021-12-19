ADAMS, Virginia "Ginny"



peacefully passed away on December 4, 2021, at Bethany Village, Centerville, OH. Born to Roscoe and Minnie Wellman on July 15, 1918, in Portsmouth, OH.



She married the Love of Her Life; Paul Adams in 1940 in Portsmouth.



She and Paul worked together in construction and property management until his death in May of 1977. After Paul's passing "Ginny" took up golf, Bridge, and a Interior Design course. She was active in each well into her nineties.



In 1983 Ginny moved to Scottsdale, AZ, for the warm climate and to be near her brother Donald. About the same time she became a traveler visiting France, Italy, Germany, The UK, and Hawaii.



In 1990 she became homesick and returned to Portsmouth, her old friends, and golf course (72; and still golfing). She started to slow down in 2002 and moved to Bethany Village (Great Staff and new friends).



She is preceded in death by parents Roscoe and Minnie; brothers Donald and Wendell Wellman; sister Eileen Grimshaw;



survived by daughters, Julie (Kevin) Geraghty and Jill (Robert) Carlson; two grandchildren, Michelle and Marshall; four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



Virginia was interred in a private ceremony at Memorial Burial Park, Wheelersburg, OH, on December 8, 2021.



Donations in her behalf may be made to Bethany Village, 6443 Far Hills Ave, Centerville, OH 45459, where she received excellent care and support during her time there.



